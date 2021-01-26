CPB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.00, changing hands as high as $49.84 per share. Campbell Soup Co shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPB's low point in its 52 week range is $40.70 per share, with $57.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.85. The CPB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

