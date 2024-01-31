CPB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.90, changing hands as high as $45.07 per share. Campbell Soup Co shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CPB's low point in its 52 week range is $37.94 per share, with $56.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.74. The CPB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: MLPs Hedge Funds Are Buying
Funds Holding EVGO
ASUR Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.