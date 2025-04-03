CPAY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

Looking at the chart above, CPAY's low point in its 52 week range is $247.10 per share, with $400.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $326.65. The CPAY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »
Also see: FRAF market cap history
R Historical Stock Prices
LH Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.