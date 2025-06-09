CPAY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Corplay Inc (Symbol: CPAY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $341.54, changing hands as high as $343.73 per share. Corplay Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPAY's low point in its 52 week range is $247.10 per share, with $400.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $344.06. The CPAY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.