CPA's Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Copa Holdings CPA is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 12, after market close.

Copa Holdings has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average beat is 11.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA’s soon-to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has been revised downward by 1.8% in the past 60 days to $3.84 per share. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $880.5 million, which indicates a decline of 4% from the year-ago levels.

CPA’s top line is expected to have been significantly affected by economic uncertainties in the December-end quarter of 2024. Passenger revenues, which account for the bulk of the top line, are likely to have decreased in the to-be-reported quarter. The decrease is primarily expected to have been driven by the last-minute suspension of flights between Panama and Venezuela at the end of July, weaker currencies in Latin America and increased industry capacity in the region.

Our estimate for passenger revenues is pegged at $849.8 million, down 3.4% from the fourth-quarter 2023 actuals. Meanwhile, estimates for revenues from the cargo and mail segment are pegged at $26.7 million.

Moreover, high operating expenses are likely to have hurt Copa Holdings’ bottom line. This surge in operating expenses is anticipated to be primarily driven by the increase in salaries, benefits and fuel costs, exacerbating CPA’s prospects in the to-be-reported quarter. Our estimate for total operating expenses in the December-end quarter has increased 2% from the third-quarter 2024 actuals.

What Our Model Says About CPA

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Copa Holdings this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

CPA has an Earnings ESP of +1.36% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Highlights of CPA’s Q3 Results

Copa Holdings' third-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $3.50 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.48 but declined 20.3% year over year. Revenues of $854.7 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $860 million and fell by 1.5% year over year due to upbeat passenger revenues.

Passenger revenues (which contributed 95.8% to the top line) decreased 1.8% from the third quarter of 2023.

