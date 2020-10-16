Markets
CP

CP To Buy Full Ownership Of Detroit River Rail Tunnel From OMERS For About $312 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific (CP,CP.TO) said that it agreed to buy full ownership of the Detroit River Rail Tunnel from certain affiliates of OMERS for about US$312 million.

Previously, CP previously owned a 16.5 percent stake of the tunnel in partnership with OMERS. The 2.6-kilometre tunnel linking Windsor and Detroit will continue to be operated by CP.

The transaction is currently expected to close at the end of the fourth-quarter of 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular