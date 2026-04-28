CP to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City CP is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, after the market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CP’s first-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised downward 6.02% to 78 cents per share over the past 60 days. The consensus mark indicates a 5.4% increase from first-quarter 2025 actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $2.71 billion, indicating a 2.7% increase from the first-quarter 2025 actuals.

Canadian Pacific has a discouraging earnings surprise history, wherein its earnings have underperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and met once in the remaining, delivering an average miss of 1.62%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited price-eps-surprise | Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Quote

Factors Likely to Have Influenced CP's Q1 Performance

We expect CP’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been significantly impacted by softness in the freight market demand and lower volumes. Carloads from Fertilizers and sulphur, Forest products, Energy & chemicals, Metals & minerals, Automotive and intermodal are expected to have decreased 5.2%, 11.1%, 7.5%, 8%, 9.6% and 0.6%, respectively, on a year over year basis, in the first quarter of 2026.

Rising operating expenses, along with ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and supply-chain disruptions, are likely to have materially affected CP’s performance in the March-end quarter.

On the contrary, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues ton miles (RTMs) is likely to have improved 2% year over year in the to-be-reported quarter. This improvement is expected to have been driven by a rise in freight revenues at key sub-groups like Grain, Potash and intermodal, which are anticipated to have increased 10.5%, 18.5% and 1%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

What Our Model Says About CP

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Canadian Pacific this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CP has an Earnings ESP of -0.86% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Highlights of CP’s Q4 Results

Canadian Pacific Kansas City reported unimpressive fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly earnings (excluding nine cents from non-recurring items) of 95 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents. The bottom line improved 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Operating revenues of $2.81 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.86 billion. However, the top line improved 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT has an Earnings ESP of +1.10% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present and is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has been revised upward by 10.8% over the past 60 days to $3.40 per share. ALGT has an encouraging earnings surprise history, as its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters and missed once in the remaining, delivering an average beat of 23.6%.

Expeditors EXPD has an Earnings ESP of +1.25% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present and is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has remained flat at $1.33 per share over the past 60 days. EXPD has an encouraging earnings surprise history as its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, with an average beat of 10.1%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.