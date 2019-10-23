US Markets

CP Rail profit beats on lower fuel expenses, higher shipments

Contributors
Dominic Roshan K.L. Reuters
Shanti S Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BEN NELMS

Canadian Pacific Railway beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by lower fuel expenses and as it shipped more coal, crude and fertilizer.

Compares with estimates, adds background

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway CP.TO beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by lower fuel expenses and as it shipped more coal, crude and fertilizer.

The company's results came a day after larger rival Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO, < CNI.N> missed estimates for quarterly revenue and cut its adjusted profit forecast for the year citing declining freight demand in North America.

CP said average fuel price fell 10% to $2.41 per gallon in the third quarter, leading to a 16% fall in fuel expenses.

Total carloads, the amount of freight loaded into cars during a specified period, rose 9.9%, while rail freight revenue per carload increased 3%, CP said.

Revenue in the energy, chemicals and plastics segment, which also contains its crude-by-rail shipments, rose 13% to C$382 million.

However, the company reduced its volume expectations for the year to low-single digit revenue ton-mile (RTM) from mid-single digit RTM on delays in the Canadian grain harvest and export potash volumes.

The country's second-largest railroad operator said adjusted net income rose 8.7% to C$640 million ($490 million), or C$4.62 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Analysts on average had estimated earnings of C$4.52, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = C$1.31)

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((ShantiS.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 7208;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular