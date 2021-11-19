CP rail expects to restore service in flood-hit British Columbia mid-week

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway CP.TO estimates it will restore service in flood-damaged British Columbia mid-week, the company said in a statement on Friday.

CP rail lines have been shut down after unprecedented rain storms severed rail and road links across Canada's westernmost province on Monday.

(Reporting by Nia Williams, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

