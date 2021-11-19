US Markets
CP rail expects to restore service in flood-hit British Columbia mid-week

Nia Williams Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Todd Korol

Canadian Pacific Railway estimates it will restore service in flood-damaged British Columbia mid-week, the company said in a statement on Friday.

CP rail lines have been shut down after unprecedented rain storms severed rail and road links across Canada's westernmost province on Monday.

