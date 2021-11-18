CP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (Symbol: CP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.99, changing hands as low as $73.78 per share. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CP's low point in its 52 week range is $64.194 per share, with $83.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.90.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.