Markets
CNI

CP Files Objection To Canadian National Using Merger Waiver That STB Granted To CP/KCS Deal

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP, CP.TO) said that it filed a formal objection with the Surface Transportation Board or "STB" stating that Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO, CNI) or CN does not qualify for a waiver of the STB's rules for major transactions with respect to CN's unsolicited proposal for Kansas City Southern (KSU) or "KCS".

In its letter, CP explained that the CN/KCS transaction does not satisfy any of the criteria that the STB relied upon in finding that the waiver should apply to a CP/KCS transaction, which the STB granted to CP on April 23, 2021.

In March, Canadian Pacific Railway agreed to acquire Kansas City Southern in a stock and cash transaction representing an enterprise value of about $29 billion. The deal included the assumption of $3.8 billion of outstanding Kansas City Southern debt.

In April, Canadian National Railway made a proposal to buy Kansas City Southern in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $33.7 billion, including $3.8 billion of KCS debt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNI CP KSU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular