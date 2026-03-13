CP Expands Site Ready Program With 14 New Industrial Locations

Canadian Pacific Kansas City CP certified 14 additional Site Ready locations, strengthening its role in North American supply chains. By adding more than 6,600 acres of rail-served, development-ready land across the United States, Canada and Mexico, the company is positioning itself as a key logistics partner for manufacturers and distribution companies seeking faster project deployment and reliable transportation connectivity.

The move also advances CP’s Room to Grow strategy, which aims to attract industrial investment along its tri-national rail network. Pre-certified sites reduce development timelines because they already address rail access, infrastructure readiness and regulatory requirements. This setup gives businesses a competitive advantage as supply chains increasingly prioritize efficiency, resilience and proximity to major logistics corridors.

The company has partnered with Burns & McDonnell (a global engineering and construction leader) to certify the locations and ensure they meet industry standards for large-scale industrial development. With 22 Site Ready locations now available, CP is expanding opportunities for companies that rely on rail transportation while also supporting regional economic growth through job creation, capital investment and new industrial activity.

Overall, the initiative reinforces CP’s strategy of combining infrastructure development with logistics connectivity, making its network more attractive to supply-chain-intensive industries such as manufacturing, energy, agriculture and distribution.

Share Price Performance

Shares of the company have rallied 9% over the past 90 days compared with the Transportation - Rail industry’s 6% rise.



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CP’s Zacks Rank

CP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Allegiant Travel Company ALGT and SkyWest SKYW.

ALGT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Allegiant has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, delivering an average beat of 23.61%.

SkyWest currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

SKYW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 10.3% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average beat of 12.75%.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.