CP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (Symbol: CP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.18, changing hands as low as $76.70 per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CP's low point in its 52 week range is $68.92 per share, with $85.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.20.

