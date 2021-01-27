CP Announces Proposed 5-for-1 Share Split

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP, CP.TO) said that its board will seek shareholder and regulatory approval for the implementation of a five-for-one share split of the company's issued and outstanding common shares.

The Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled to be held on April 21, 2021.

If approved by shareholders, the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and implemented by the Board of Directors, shareholders will be entitled to four additional common shares for each common share held at a date to be approved by the Board of Directors following shareholder approval.

The April 26, 2021 dividend payment announced on January 26, 2021 will not be affected by the proposed five-for-one share split.

CP also announced that the TSX has accepted its notice to implement a normal course issuer bid to purchase, for cancellation, up to 3.33 million common shares or about 2.5 percent of CP's common shares issued and outstanding as at January 15, 2021. The NCIB is scheduled to commence on January 29, 2021 and is due to terminate on January 28, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.