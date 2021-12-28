Markets
CP Announces Multi-year Contract Extension With Canadian Tire

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific (CP, CP.TO) announced multi-year contract extension with Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) to continue moving the retailer's goods in Canada.

CP said it will begin directly serving Ashcroft Terminal in Ashcroft, B.C., reducing the need to shift volumes to truck.

The agreement builds on the more than 90 years of shared successes the companies have had efficiently servicing CTC's dealer and corporate stores.

