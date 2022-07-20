Markets
CP : Kansas City Southern's Exclusivity Rights In México Extended Until 2037

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP, CP.TO) said it welcomed the announcement by Kansas City Southern or "KCS" and its affiliate Kansas City Southern de México, S.A. de C.V. or "KCSM" of an agreement extending the concession exclusivity rights granted to KCSM for an additional 10 years.

KCSM's exclusivity rights will now expire in 2037.

KCSM reached an agreement with the Mexican Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation to fund a new investment in the Celaya-NBA Line Railway Bypass and other infrastructure.

In December 14, 2021, CP completed its acquisition of KCS.

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms.

