Coya Therapeutics Sets Private Offering Of 4.370 Mln Shares At $6.06/shr

(RTTNews) - Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA), a company focused on biologics and cell therapies intended to enhance the function of regulatory T cells, on Wednesday announced a private offering of 4,370,382 shares at $6.06 per share.

The gross proceeds from the private placement, expected to be closed about December 11, are estimated to be around $26.5 million.

Coya intends to use the funds raised from it for general corporate purposes, including support for preclinical, clinical, and regulatory activities related to its existing and future product candidate pipeline.

The financing included participation by former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and other existing institutional investors.

Allele Capital Partners, LLC, through its executing broker-dealer, Wilmington Capital Securities, LLC, and Chardan Capital Markets LLC are acting as financial advisors to the Company.

