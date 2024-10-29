Coya Therapeutics Reports Positive Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Trial Results

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. ( (COYA) ) has issued an update.

Coya Therapeutics announced positive results from a Phase 2 trial of low-dose interleukin-2 (LD IL-2) in Alzheimer’s patients, showing safety and cognitive stabilization benefits with the q4wks regimen. The trial highlighted significant improvements in biomarkers and cognitive function, supporting Treg modulation strategies for neurodegenerative diseases. The findings bolster confidence in advancing LD IL-2 treatments and potential combinations for Alzheimer’s and related conditions, presenting promising avenues for future therapies.

Learn more about COYA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.