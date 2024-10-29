News & Insights

Coya Therapeutics Reports Positive Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Trial Results

October 29, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

Coya Therapeutics announced positive results from a Phase 2 trial of low-dose interleukin-2 (LD IL-2) in Alzheimer’s patients, showing safety and cognitive stabilization benefits with the q4wks regimen. The trial highlighted significant improvements in biomarkers and cognitive function, supporting Treg modulation strategies for neurodegenerative diseases. The findings bolster confidence in advancing LD IL-2 treatments and potential combinations for Alzheimer’s and related conditions, presenting promising avenues for future therapies.

