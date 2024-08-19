News & Insights

Coya Therapeutics Promotes Arun Swaminathan To CEO

August 19, 2024 — 09:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA), a company focused to enhance regulatory T cell function, said on Monday that it has promoted its Chief Business Officer, Arun Swaminathan, as Chief Executive Officer with effect from November 1.

He will succeed, Howard Berman, who will continue to serve in the capacity of Executive Chair.

Prior to joining Coya as its Chief Business Officer, a role he has served in since April 2023, he had executed significant commercial transactions at Alteogen Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Swaminathan was also the founder and CEO of Lynkogen, Inc., a company developing GLP-1 fusion proteins.

