Coya Therapeutics Plans COYA 302 IND Application In Q2 - Quick Facts

January 05, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

(RTTNews) - Coya Therapeutics, Inc. announced successful meetings with the FDA following a pre-IND meeting and a Type C meeting intended to seek advice from the Agency to reach alignment on multiple aspects of the planned development program in support of an IND application of COYA 302 for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis or ALS. The company said it has obtained constructive feedback and has reached alignment on key areas involved in the development of COYA 302, including CMC, preclinical and clinical activities for the IND application.

Fred Grossman, President and Chief Medical Officer of Coya, said: "This important feedback allows us to advance our development program in ALS with a planned double-blind controlled study, with the potential for bringing forward a much-needed therapy for ALS patients."

