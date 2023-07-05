News & Insights

Coya Therapeutics Names Fred Grossman President & Chief Medical Officer

July 05, 2023 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) announced the appointment of Fred Grossman to its senior management team as President and Chief Medical Officer. Grossman will succeed Adrian Hepner, effective July 17, 2023.

Prior to joining Coya, Grossman held executive positions at Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Sunovion. He also served as President and Chief Medical Officer at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, based in India. Coya Therapeutics said Grossman will guide and oversee all of Coya's development programs, including its lead asset, COYA 302, for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

