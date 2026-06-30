Is Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 884 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COYA's full-year earnings has moved 17.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that COYA has returned about 4.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 1.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Coya Therapeutics, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Quest Diagnostics (DGX). The stock is up 22.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Quest Diagnostics' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Coya Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 431 individual stocks and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.4% so far this year, so COYA is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Quest Diagnostics, however, belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #66. The industry has moved +14.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Coya Therapeutics, Inc. and Quest Diagnostics as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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