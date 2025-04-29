Is Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1000 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COYA's full-year earnings has moved 7.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, COYA has moved about 7.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -2.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Coya Therapeutics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Doximity (DOCS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.2%.

In Doximity's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 13.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Coya Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 508 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4% so far this year, so COYA is performing better in this area.

Doximity, however, belongs to the Medical Services industry. Currently, this 58-stock industry is ranked #73. The industry has moved -2.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Coya Therapeutics, Inc. and Doximity. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

