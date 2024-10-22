Coya Therapeutics Announces $10M Private Placement to Advance Pipeline

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. ( (COYA) ) has provided an update.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. has announced a $10 million private placement of 1,379,314 shares of its common stock at $7.25 per share, primarily involving existing institutional stockholders. The proceeds will support various corporate purposes, including advancing their product candidate pipeline. The offering is exempt from SEC registration and involves BTIG, LLC as the lead placement agent, with others acting as co-placement agents. This strategic move underscores Coya’s commitment to developing innovative therapies targeting systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation.

For detailed information about COYA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.