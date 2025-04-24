Coya Reports Positive Data From Proof Of Concept Open-label Study Of IL-2 And CTLA4-Ig Combo In FTD

(RTTNews) - Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) Thursday reported positive interim results from an investigator-initiated proof of concept open-label study with low-dose IL-2 and CTLA4-Ig combination treatment in patients with Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD).

In the study, patients received CTLA4-Ig, followed by a low-dose IL-2 every four weeks, for a total of 22 weeks of dosing and follow-up. Data from the first 5 patients with mild to moderate FTD showed a rapid and durable statistically significant increase in the number and suppressive function of regulatory T cells (Tregs), that play a crucial role in regulating the immune system, compared to baseline values.

Patients with FTD demonstrated minimal to no cognitive decline throughout the study period. Treatment was well tolerated, and no serious adverse events were reported.

