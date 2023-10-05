Coya Reports Experimental Data Supporting COYA 302 In Treatment Of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

(RTTNews) - Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) presented new experimental data supporting the mechanism of action of COYA 302 for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Coya said the results of the study further support the potential of COYA 302 to address the multiple pathways involved in the progression and severity of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

Coya is working in the planning and execution of next clinical study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of COYA 302 in patients with ALS.

Coya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells or Tregs to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.