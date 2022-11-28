Markets
DISH

Cox Media Removes Local Channels From DISH TV Customers In Nine Markets

November 28, 2022 — 07:36 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cox Media Group has removed its local channels from DISH TV Customers in nine markets, due to a re-transmission fee dispute.

Cox's action affects viewers of various ABC, FOX, CBS and NBC stations in nine markets.

The broadcaster is using customers as negotiation leverage, demanding a massive fee increase and holding viewers hostage, DISH Network said in a statement.

DISH alleged that Cox Media wants to force DISH customers to pay for local channels if they choose to receive them free with an over-the-air antenna. In addition, Cox is trying to negotiate for stations it does not yet own.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DISH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.