Cox Media Removes Local Channels From DISH TV Customers In Nine Markets

(RTTNews) - Cox Media Group has removed its local channels from DISH TV Customers in nine markets, due to a re-transmission fee dispute.

Cox's action affects viewers of various ABC, FOX, CBS and NBC stations in nine markets.

The broadcaster is using customers as negotiation leverage, demanding a massive fee increase and holding viewers hostage, DISH Network said in a statement.

DISH alleged that Cox Media wants to force DISH customers to pay for local channels if they choose to receive them free with an over-the-air antenna. In addition, Cox is trying to negotiate for stations it does not yet own.

