News & Insights

Markets

Cox Media Reaches Deal To Restore All CMG Stations On DISH

April 28, 2024 — 09:41 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cox Media Group and DISH reached a new multi-year agreement that will restore all Cox Media Group stations on DISH, effective immediately, Cox Media said in a statement.

CMG Media provides valuable local and national journalism and entertainment content to the people and communities it serves. The company's businesses encompass 15 television brands in 9 markets, 50 radio stations delivering multiple genres of content in 10 markets; a Washington, DC news bureau; and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG's TV portfolio includes multiple primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several news and independent stations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.