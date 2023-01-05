Markets
Cox Media Group, Charter Spectrum TV Reach Carriage Agreement

January 05, 2023 — 10:34 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Cox Media Group said it has reached a long-term carriage agreement with Charter Spectrum TV. The deal ensures CMG's stations remain in Spectrum's lineup with local news, entertainment and sports.

"This deal with Charter, which is consistent with our long history of carriage agreements, reflects the value of our market-leading stations and mission of delivering vital and award-winning news and entertainment programming," Cox Media Group said.

