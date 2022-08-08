US Markets

Cox Enterprises acquires digital media firm Axios

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published

Cox Enterprises said on Monday it has acquired digital media firm Axios as part of its ongoing efforts to further diversify the conglomerate.

Changes sourcing, adds details

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cox Enterprises said on Monday it has acquired digital media firm Axios as part of its ongoing efforts to further diversify the conglomerate.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

However, the New York Times earlier reported the deal valued Axios at $525 million, according to two people familiar with the matter. (https://nyti.ms/3PfRjyo)

Axios co-founders Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz will continue to lead editorial decisions at Axios, Cox Enterprises said in a statement.

Cox, which operates Cox Automotive and Cox Communications, also owns the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Dayton Daily News and other newspapers in Ohio.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular