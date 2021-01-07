Cox Automotive to service self-driving fleet of Hyundai's joint venture

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Privately held Cox Automotive Inc entered an agreement on Thursday to provide cleaning and maintenance services for the self-driving cars of Motional, a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS and auto supplier Aptiv Plc APTV.N.

According to the agreement, Cox said its fleet servicing unit Pivet will coordinate daily, weekly and monthly cleaning and disinfection as well as provide mechanical support to Motional's self-driving fleet in Las Vegas.

"This partnership will enable our expansion as we bring driverless technology to more people in more cities," said Gretchen Effgen, vice president of Motional.

In December, Lyft Inc LYFT.O and Motional said they planned to launch a multi-city U.S. robotaxi service in 2023. (https://reut.rs/3hS6e2r)

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

