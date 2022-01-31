US Markets

Cox Automotive launches Mobility unit aimed at carmakers, dealers, fleets

Contributor
Paul Lienert Reuters
Published

Atlanta-based Cox Automotive, a unit of privately held Cox Enterprises [COXET.UL], has launched a new Mobility division to provide commercial services to vehicle manufacturers, dealers and fleet operators, the company said on Monday.

Cox Automotive Mobility will offer data, insights and technical expertise in four areas — fleet services, fleet operations, EV battery solutions and emerging ventures.

The Mobility unit will leverage the ability of two companies Cox Automotive acquired in 2021: FleetMaster Inc, based in Ghent, Belgium, and Spiers News Technologies, based in Oklahoma City.

FleetMaster’s fleet management software is aimed at dealers and mobility operators, and addresses emerging business models such as vehicle subscriptions and short-term rentals.

Spiers New Technologies assists manufacturers with management of advanced batteries, including repair, remanufacturing, refurbishing and repurposing. Cox and Spiers also have built a health diagnostic tool to assess the condition of EV batteries.

The Mobility unit will initially operate in North America and Europe but plans to expand to other regions.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Paul.Lienert@thomsonreuters.com; mobile +1 313-670-2452;))

