Cox ABG Group Stabilizes Share Prices in Spain

COX ABG Group SA (ES:COXG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cox ABG Group SA has initiated stabilization operations for its ordinary shares, with Banco Santander as the stabilization agent, across Spanish Stock Exchanges. The operations, aimed at maintaining the offer price of 10.23 euros per share, occurred from November 15 to November 29, 2024. The stabilization activities included trading within a price range of 10.04 to 10.16 euros.

For further insights into ES:COXG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.