Cox ABG Group Engages Banco Santander for Share Stabilization

November 22, 2024 — 01:33 pm EST

COX ABG Group SA (ES:COXG) has released an update.

Cox ABG Group, S.A. has announced that Banco Santander has conducted stabilization operations for its ordinary shares on the Spanish Stock Exchanges, with trading prices ranging between 8.75 and 10.22 euros. These operations are part of a subscription offer and align with European regulations on market abuse.

