Cox ABG Group Completes Share Stabilization Period

COX ABG Group SA (ES:COXG) has released an update.
Cox ABG Group has announced the completion of its stabilization period for its ordinary shares, with Banco Santander acting as the stabilization agent. The operations, which took place between November 15 and December 6, 2024, involved an overallotment of nearly one million shares at a set price, with trading occurring across Spanish stock exchanges.
