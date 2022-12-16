COWZ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the COWZ ETF (Symbol: COWZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.82, changing hands as low as $46.42 per share. COWZ shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COWZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COWZ's low point in its 52 week range is $39.95 per share, with $51.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.38.

