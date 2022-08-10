COWZ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the COWZ ETF (Symbol: COWZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.20, changing hands as high as $47.23 per share. COWZ shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COWZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COWZ's low point in its 52 week range is $41.91 per share, with $51.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.13.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.