COWZ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the COWZ ETF (Symbol: COWZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.23, changing hands as low as $45.51 per share. COWZ shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COWZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COWZ's low point in its 52 week range is $41.4309 per share, with $51.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.47.

