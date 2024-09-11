COWZ Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for COWZ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the COWZ ETF (Symbol: COWZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.36, changing hands as low as $54.13 per share. COWZ shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COWZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COWZ's low point in its 52 week range is $46.9846 per share, with $58.505 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.08.

