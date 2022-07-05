Cowen Rallies On Reports Of Possible Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Shares of brokerage firm Cowen Inc. (COWN) are up more than 21% Tuesday morning after a Bloomberg report said that Toronto-Dominion Bank is considering to acquire Cowen.

The Toronto-based Bank is working with advisers to study a possible transaction for Cowen, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

COWN, currently at $29.14, has been trading in the range of $21.36-$42.20.

