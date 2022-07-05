Markets
COWN

Cowen Rallies On Reports Of Possible Acquisition

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of brokerage firm Cowen Inc. (COWN) are up more than 21% Tuesday morning after a Bloomberg report said that Toronto-Dominion Bank is considering to acquire Cowen.

The Toronto-based Bank is working with advisers to study a possible transaction for Cowen, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

COWN, currently at $29.14, has been trading in the range of $21.36-$42.20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COWN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular