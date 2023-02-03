Cowen Prime Advisors Cuts Stake in PDF Solutions (PDFS)

Fintel reports that Cowen Prime Advisors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.43MM shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS). This represents 4.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.74MM shares and 5.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.86% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.64% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for PDF Solutions is $35.36. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 7.64% from its latest reported closing price of $32.85.

The projected annual revenue for PDF Solutions is $169MM, an increase of 22.74%. The projected annual EPS is $0.66.

Fund Sentiment

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDF Solutions. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.02%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PDFS is 0.2923%, an increase of 6.1837%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 32,672K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco holds 3,278,343 shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,197,473 shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDFS by 88.50% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 3,000,000 shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,156,589 shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,064,862 shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDFS by 20.88% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,675,715 shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489,062 shares, representing an increase of 11.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDFS by 41.05% over the last quarter.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 1,446,818 shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193,852 shares, representing an increase of 17.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDFS by 30.45% over the last quarter.

PDF Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PDF Solutions is a leading provider of advanced data analytics, machine learning, and equipment connectivity. PDF Solutions provides a comprehensive end-to-end analytics platform for smart manufacturing connectivity, data collection and management, and machine-learning analytics for the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, enabling companies improve the yield, quality, and reliability across the entire product lifecycle. Organizations of all sizes around the world rely on the Exensio® and Cimetrix® platforms to connect, collect, monitor, and analyze data at scale to drive efficient and profitable high-volume manufacturing.

