Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 26th of February, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of March.

Cowen's next dividend payment will be US$0.08 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.32 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Cowen has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current stock price of $36.25. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Cowen can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Cowen is paying out just 3.2% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:COWN Historic Dividend February 21st 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Cowen has grown its earnings rapidly, up 39% a year for the past five years.

Given that Cowen has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Cowen? Companies like Cowen that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Cowen ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

So while Cowen looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. We've identified 4 warning signs with Cowen (at least 2 which are a bit unpleasant), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

