Cowen Inc. (COWN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Cowen Inc. (COWN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COWN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that COWN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.77, the dividend yield is 1.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COWN was $36.77, representing a -16.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.07 and a 57.14% increase over the 52 week low of $23.40.

COWN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). COWN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.71. Zacks Investment Research reports COWN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -20.23%, compared to an industry average of 21.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cown Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

