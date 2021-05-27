Cowen Inc. (COWN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Cowen Inc. (COWN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COWN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.6, the dividend yield is 1.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COWN was $39.6, representing a -8.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.17 and a 216.52% increase over the 52 week low of $12.51.

COWN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). COWN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.77. Zacks Investment Research reports COWN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -22.43%, compared to an industry average of 18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COWN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

