Cowen Inc. (COWN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Cowen Inc. (COWN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COWN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of COWN was $37.3, representing a -2% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.06 and a 548.7% increase over the 52 week low of $5.75.

COWN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). COWN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.02. Zacks Investment Research reports COWN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -38.35%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COWN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.