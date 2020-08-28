Cowen Inc. (COWN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Cowen Inc. (COWN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased COWN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that COWN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.1, the dividend yield is .88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COWN was $18.1, representing a -4.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $19 and a 214.78% increase over the 52 week low of $5.75.

COWN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). COWN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.6. Zacks Investment Research reports COWN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 195.48%, compared to an industry average of -9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COWN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.