Cowen Group (COWN) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

Cowen Group (COWN) closed the most recent trading day at $38.57, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the financial services company had lost 2.15% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from COWN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.49, down 73.81% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $351.94 million, down 37.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.82 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of -22.43% and +12.69%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for COWN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. COWN is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, COWN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.28, which means COWN is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.