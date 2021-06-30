Cowen Group (COWN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cowen Group (COWN) closed at $41.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services company had gained 0.79% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.6% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from COWN as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect COWN to post earnings of $1.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 73.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $351.94 million, down 37.01% from the prior-year quarter.

COWN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.82 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.43% and +12.69%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for COWN should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. COWN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, COWN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.92, so we one might conclude that COWN is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.