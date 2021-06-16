Cowen Group (COWN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cowen Group (COWN) closed the most recent trading day at $39.21, moving +0.75% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services company had lost 4.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from COWN as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect COWN to post earnings of $1.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 73.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $351.94 million, down 37.01% from the prior-year quarter.

COWN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.82 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.43% and +12.69%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for COWN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. COWN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that COWN has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.41 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.93, which means COWN is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

