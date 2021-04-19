Cowen Group (COWN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cowen Group (COWN) closed the most recent trading day at $39.42, moving +1.91% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services company had gained 3.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.17% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from COWN as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.33, up 1904.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $506.73 million, up 140.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.67 per share and revenue of $1.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.16% and +0.99%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for COWN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.85% higher. COWN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, COWN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.63. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.1.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

